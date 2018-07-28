Most of the information that came out of Dave Gettleman’s news conference on Friday was about . . . Dave Gettleman. The Giants’ general manager was recently told that the aggressive lymphoma he was diagnosed with in June is in remission and he updates his health, his mindset, and his plans to return to full-time work this season.

But there were a few other topics covered as well. He is, after all, still the general manager of the Giants. A few of the other subjects that Gettleman addressed:

On new head coach Pat Shurmur:

“He’s got a great way about him,” Gettleman said. “What I’ve found is, if you look at NFL history, most of the greatest head coaches, have come from the defensive side of the ball. They tend to be very pragmatic. Joe Schmo goes down, Sam Smith goes in, these are our adjustments. I’ve got a head coach who has been on the offensive side of the ball his whole career with that pragmatic approach so, I’m in heaven. I’m in absolute heaven.”

Gettleman added that Shurmur’s approach spills over to his dealings with the team.

“I think he’s got a great way about him with the players,” he said. “He keeps it simple. We’re playing football, it’s not rocket science. We’re playing football, put the ball down, let’s go, eleven guys, let’s go. I’m thrilled with Pat. I couldn’t be happier. He’s everything I thought he could be.”

On Odell Beckham Jr. and the pending negotiations for his contract extension:

“I’m well enough to stand here in front of you, I’m well enough to do that,” he said of his role in the process. “Again, I’ll reiterate it, don’t waste your time taking our temperature. Contracts get done when they’re supposed to get done. We’ve spoken, I’ve had conversations with Odell. So, that’s where it stands.”

As for Beckham’s progress from ankle surgery and his presence on the field at training camp, Gettleman said: “The trainers told us he should be ready to go, he should pass the training camp physical. So, based on that, I’m not surprised.”

On the acquisition of LB Connor Barwin just prior to the start of training camp.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I’m not asking myself: ‘Have I given Pat and the guys enough players to win?’ I firmly believe that, and I kept looking at our depth chart on defense and I just felt we needed one more veteran presence. I talked to Pat about it, he was with Connor (with the Eagles), loves him. It’s funny, as these guys’ age, if you manage them properly you can get some quality snaps out of them. Now it’s about quality snaps, it’s not about quantity. Connor still has some quality snaps in him.”

On the shoulder injury to supplemental third round pick Sam Beal.

“We knew about the shoulder, there was no mystery there,” Gettleman said. “It’s like drafting anybody that’s got an injury. We knew about the shoulder. We had MRI’s that Arizona had taken, he comes here, re-injures it, does what he does, and you know, it is what it is.”

Gettleman confirmed that Beal will require season-ending surgery.

“We get it fixed — it’s about a five-month procedure — and he’s ready to go in the spring,” Gettleman said. “Best case scenario (was) he’s on the field and we’re not talking about this. But really and truly, we felt we were getting next year’s third round pick this year.”