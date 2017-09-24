OFFENSE: C

After three slumbering quarters, the Giants exploded in the fourth to churn out 227 total yards, nine first downs, three touchdowns and 24 points. Odell Beckham Jr. caught two touchdowns to spark the resurgence and Sterling Shepard took a slant 77 yards to the house, all in a span of 5:27. It was what the offense was supposed to look like all season. Eli Manning completed 35 of 47 for 366 yards but had two interceptions. Short passes on quick drops prevented him from ever being sacked. The running game continues to flounder; the team had 49 yards on 17 carries and Paul Perkins had just 22 on nine carries. Orleans Darkwa left the game late with a back injury that could make a problem area even more troublesome.

DEFENSE: D

The Giants took the lead twice in the final 7:12 but the defense was unable to make it stick. “That’s on us,” cornerback Eli Apple said. “Anytime we get the lead, especially late, we have to put it on our shoulders.” Instead they allowed a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that included a questionable pass-interference penalty against Apple (his second of the game, the two totaling 77 yards) and a 15-yard touchdown run on which LB Keenan Robinson missed an open-field tackle, and then a key reception to Alshon Jeffery which set up the winning field goal. The Giants allowed a whopping 193 rushing yards. The most damning thing anyone could say about the defense came from Ben McAdoo: “We put enough points on the board to win today.”

SPECIAL TEAMS: D

Brad Wing mishit a punt out of bounds with 13 seconds left to give the Eagles a chance to kick the winning field goal. “This is the second week in a row I feel like I’m responsible for the loss,” said Wing, who had a punt returned for a touchdown against the Lions. “I feel like we’re a pretty good football team if I get my (stuff) together. I look forward to the challenge ahead. I think we’ll be a great team if I start to play like I know I can and like these guys know I can.” Dwayne Harris was flagged for advancing a punt return after calling for a fair catch. On the positive side, Aldrick Rosas kicked a pressure-packed 41-yard field goal for a 24-21 lead with 3:08 remaining.

COACHING: D

Ben McAdoo did not tell Odell Beckham Jr. to crawl like a dog and lift his leg after scoring a touchdown, but it’s on the coach to create an atmosphere in which that behavior is not tolerated. “We aren’t playing smart football,” McAdoo said of getting penalized 15 yards for Beckham’s display. There were other penalties at inopportune times, some of them mind-boggling, such as John Jerry holding a defensive player to keep him from getting off the field while the Giants were in the red zone in the fourth quarter. That forced them to settle for a field goal instead of having first-and-10 at the 11. Trying to run the ball in from the 1 on fourth-and-goal in the closing moments of the first half was a mistake. McAdoo was trying to ignite a spark with a touchdown, but he should have taken the points on a field goal to make it 7-3.