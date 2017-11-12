Giants grades: Did not complete assignments

OFFENSE: D

Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram are the only players keeping this team somewhat functional. Shepard had a terrific game with 11 catches for 142 yards and Engram caught a touchdown for the fourth straight game. Eli Manning’s passing was decent (28-for-37, 273 yards, two TDs) but his fumbles are officially a major problem, especially when he tries to flip the ball instead of taking a sack in scoring position. Orleans Darkwa ran for 70 yards, 20 of them on one carry behind fullback Shane Smith.

DEFENSE: F

A week after allowing second-quarter TD passes of 52 and 67 yards, the secondary allowed second-quarter TD passes of 83 and 47 yards. There were too many missed tackles, blown assignments and lost opportunities to mention. That the 49ers opened the game with a 28-yard run on a Carlos Hyde cutback was an omen. A 49ers team that had allowed 14 sacks in its previous three games allowed none against the Giants and C.J. Beathard was hit only twice the whole game.

SPECIAL TEAMS: F

Aldrick Rosas’ opening kickoff went out of bounds. He went on to kick field goals of 47 and 42 yards, but when the Giants had a chance to close within a point early in the third quarter he pushed a 34-yard attempt wide right. It was his fifth miss in the last five games in which he’s had an attempt. The 49ers had a pair of good punt returns while the Giants had just one return for zero yards. Punter Brad Wing did not put any of his three punts inside the 20-yard line.

COACHING: F

In his five-minute news conference Ben McAdoo said he’d have to “look at the film” 11 times in response to questions, suggesting he had no idea what was happening. How the Giants could allow a 76-yard drive in the final two minutes of the first half while nursing a lead is discouraging. The Giants were in man coverages instead of trying to slow down the 49ers and use the clock. The TD that capped that drive came on a play in which several players appeared to lack the desire to make a tackle and one (Jonathan Casillas) said he was tired.