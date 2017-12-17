Giants’ grades

B OFFENSE

Vintage Eli Manning completed 37 of 57 passes for 434 yards and three TDs. He threw for a career-high 252 yards in the first half. The Giants scored a TD on their opening possession for the first time this season and found the end zone on their first three drives. Sterling Shepard caught 11 passes for 139 yards and a 67-yard touchdown, Tavarres King caught a pair of TD passes, including a 57-yarder, and Evan Engram had eight catches for 87 yards. The Giants converted 10 of 18 third downs. And yet they still were unable to eclipse that 30-point barrier that has dogged them since the beginning of the 2016 season.

D DEFENSE

The two second-quarter Eagles touchdowns came in a span of just 2:29 and covered a combined 38 yards on eight plays. Both of those drives were set up deep in Giants territory (a Manning interception and a blocked punt). The second of those TDs came on a breakdown in the secondary after Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie moved to safety to replace the injured Landon Collins. The Giants did pretty well against the league’s top-ranked offense, although Nick Foles threw four TD passes.

F SPECIAL TEAMS

It was the rare three-strike game for a special-teams unit. The Giants lost by five points. They had an extra point and a field-goal attempt blocked (that would have been four) and had a punt blocked that set up an Eagles TD. Darian Thompson was the personal protector on the blocked punt, stepping in for Nat Berhe, who was inactive.

C COACHING

Offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan seemed to change the offense, going back to a more vertical game that had been missing all season. There also was some offensive creativity that included getting the ball to Engram on an end-around handoff and wide receiver Shepard lined up in the backfield a few times. Defensively, the Giants were dealing with a lack of depth in the secondary that haunted them. Interim coach Steve Spagnuolo challenged a call for the first time and won.