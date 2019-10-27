Giants grades: Big Blue offense has its ups and downs

OFFENSE: C

Daniel Jones did some very nice things, completing 28 of 41 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns. But he also had a fumble that was returned for a touchdown and couldn’t get the Giants in the end zone on two four-down possessions in Lions territory in the fourth quarter. Saquon Barkley ran for 64 yards on 19 carries. Barkley and Golden Tate caught eight passes each. Darius Slayton’s two TDs tie him for the team lead with three this season.

DEFENSE: D

Too many big-play breakdowns on third downs. Three of the four gains of 25 yards or more by the Lions came on third-and-8 or longer, including a 49-yard touchdown. They also got snookered on a trick play for a touchdown. They did a good job late trying to get the ball back to the offense, including a forced fumble and a quick three-and-out, but couldn’t make up for earlier gaffes.

SPECIAL TEAMS: D

Aldrick Rosas may be an issue. He missed an extra point a week after the Giants largely shrugged off a missed field goal against the Cardinals. In tight games such as the Giants seem to play, every point matters. His onside kick attempt was pretty poor too. Darius Slayton is struggling as a kickoff returner. The Lions exploited it by kicking to him at the goal line and forcing him to bring the ball out. The running-into-the-punter penalty on David Mayo was a weak call, but he did make contact and it allowed the Lions to score points at the end of the half.

COACHING: D

Pat Shurmur vowed to continue challenging pass interference calls earlier in the week, but kept the red flag in his pocket on two possible penalties in the end zone on critical late-game throws. “We had evidence this week that shows there’s been [few] overturned,” he said of his reversal after going 0-for-4 in the first seven games. Two two-point conversion call can be debated; many would say it’s better to not chase points until later in the game. New LB Deone Bucannon was supposed to help in pass coverage, but the Giants seemed to take him off the field in third-down passing situations. That seemed odd.