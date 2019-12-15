TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
SEARCH
41° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Giants grades: Solid B's across the board in third win

Saquon Barkley of the Giants runs the ball

Saquon Barkley of the Giants runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

OFFENSE: B

While the game was about Eli Manning, the offense was about Saquon Barkley. And rightfully so. He ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and caught four passes for 31 yards in his first Barkley-esque game since before he hurt his ankle in Week 3. Manning wasn’t clean — he threw three interceptions — but he did keep the chains moving with seven completions of 20 yards or more. Going 4-for-4 in the red zone was big.

DEFENSE: B

Considering they had four starters in the secondary who never had played an NFL snap before this season, the Giants did pretty well. The defense had three sacks, a takeaway on a fumble recovery, and even scored points on a safety. There were some iffy moments, like some long runs by Ryan Fitzpatrick that seemed to exploit holes, but overall they did a good job keeping the Dolphins out of the end zone. Miami was 0-for-2 in the red zone, including a turnover on downs from the 10-yard line.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B+

Da’Mari Scott’s 34-yard return on the free kick after the safety helped set up a touchdown drive that only had to go 40 yards. The safety itself was set up by Riley Dixon’s punt that was downed at the 5. The only hiccup that kept the unit from an A was a missed extra point kick by Aldrick Rosas on the Giants' last TD of the game.

COACHING: B

Pat Shurmur downplayed his orchestration of the maneuver to take Manning off the field in the final minutes, which allowed the quarterback and remaining fans to acknowledge each other. But it’s hard to imagine that scenario playing out any better given the Giants' season. In a year in which just about everything the coaching staff did was bungled, they deserve credit for having something work out. It didn’t affect the game, but years from now it likely will define it.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Eli Manning of the Giants waves to the Glauber: If this was it for Eli, it was a great ending
Eli Manning of the Giants celebrates after throwing Giants Q&A: There's a chance Eli keeps playing
Eli Manning of the Giants waves to the Eli gets a sendoff in Giants' win over Dolphins
Wilson Chandler speaks with reporters during Nets media Chandler finally gets to play with Nets
Jordan Eberle of the Islanders celebrates his third Isles' Eberle heating up after slow start
Anthony Beauvillier of the Islanders celebrates his overtime Best: Beauvillier finds legs to score OT winner for Isles
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search