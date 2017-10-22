OFFENSE: F

They can’t move the ball. The Giants managed 177 yards of offense, their lowest total since they finished with 150 yards in a 38-0 loss at Carolina on Sept. 22, 2013. Their only other decent possession was a 10-play, 57-yard drive that spanned the third and fourth quarters. That ended in a missed field goal. The Giants couldn’t run (46 yards on 17 carries, zero first downs) and couldn’t pass to anyone but Evan Engram (12 targets, 6 catches for 60 yards for him; 26 targets, 13 catches for 74 yards for everyone else).

DEFENSE: C

It looked like their goal-line stand in the first half would be a huge moment for them and allow the defense to overcome the offensive shortcomings. Instead it was just a glimmer of hope as the group got worn down and started to gamble to make plays. The Seahawks, for all of their flaws and dropped passes, managed 425 yards of offense and held the ball for 35:26.

SPECIAL TEAMS: F

Aldrick Rosas had a chance to tie the score at 10 early in the fourth quarter but pushed a 47-yard field goal attempt wide right. The first-year kicker is now 7-for-10 on the season with his field goals. With the offense struggling to score, every point becomes that much more significant and a shaky Rosas is not something the Giants can overcome. Brad Wing had one punt partially blocked and it was downed at midfield. The Giants didn’t manage much of anything in their return game.

COACHING: D

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The Giants seem to be putting forth an effort, so the coaching staff deserves some credit for that alone. They just don’t have the personnel to be competitive. There were some good coaching decisions, such as using Nat Berhe to spy on Russell Wilson and keep the mobile quarterback from scampering all over the field. Then there were some questionable decisions, such as using Tavarres King on an end-around. The Giants have had two weeks since the widespread injuries at receiver to get Travis Rudolph into game shape, and the rookie still looks lost (although he did make his first career reception).