Matt Rhule, Baylor coach: The Jets had serious interest in Rhule after firing Todd Bowles last season, but conflicts emerged about whether Rhule would have final say over his assistant coaches. The native New Yorker has a sensational resume and was the Giants’ assistant offensive line coach under Tom Coughlin in 2012. At Temple, Rhule was the Owls’ first coach to have two 10-win seasons. His work at Baylor has been outstanding; the seventh-ranked Bears are 11-2 and will play Georgia in the Sugar Bowl Wednesday. Interest is said to be mutual between the two sides.

Josh McDaniels, Patriots offensive coordinator: McDaniels interviewed with the Giants during their last coaching search, so he knows them and they know him. He also did a lot of draft work on Daniel Jones last offseason, so he is familiar with the Giants’ quarterback of the future. The Patriots' offense has struggled this season, and McDaniels has baggage from his failed tenure in Denver and his awkward backout in Indianapolis, but his long-term resume with New England is hard to ignore. The Giants requested permission to speak with McDaniels on Monday.

Brian Daboll, Bills offensive coordinator: Daboll played a large role in turning Josh Allen into a playoff quarterback in two seasons, which would appeal to the Giants’ plans for Daniel Jones. Daboll doesn’t have direct ties to the Giants, but they have run in similar circles: He is a former assistant under Bill Belichick in New England and Nick Saban at Alabama.

Ron Rivera, former Panthers head coach: It seems as if Rivera, who was fired by the Panthers in December, is preparing to become coach of the Redskins, but there could still be time for the Giants to Acela in and lure him away. He and Dave Gettleman worked together on a Super Bowl team in Carolina and Rivera might even retain offensive coordinator Mike Shula to give Jones continuity heading into his second NFL season.

Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs offensive coordinator: Andy Reid gave his stamp of approval in early December. “I’d say hire him, like right now,” Reid said of teams who might want Bieniemy as their head coach. “That’s what I’d tell you. I don’t want to lose him, but if you’re asking me if he’s ready to be a head coach? Yeah, he’s ready. He was ready last year.” He’d bring innovative play-calling and a dynamic personality to the position.

Bill Belichick, Patriots head coach: The timing for this long-held pipedream may never again line up. With the empire in New England crumbling, what better time for Little Bill to come home to where it all began for him. He has often cited his admiration and respect for the Giants and the Maras. He might even bring his own entourage with GM Nick Caserio (choosing between Belichick and Gettleman shouldn’t be too hard) and McDaniels as the head coach-in-waiting.