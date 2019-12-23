Pat Shurmur had a major issue with his players frolicking at a Hoboken bar on Sunday night after they returned from their win in Washington.

“They should have invited me,” the coach said.

Apparently, it was a players-only meeting.

By Monday morning, video was making the rounds on social media showing some of the players – including Eli Manning and Daniel Jones – celebrating, playing flip cup, and even throwing cocktail napkins in the air like they just don’t care.

“Team bonding,” running back Saquon Barkley said.

The irony is that after 16 years of nearly invisible off-the-field life in New York, Manning popped up those clips one week before his likely last game with the Giants. For his teammates, the only surprising part of seeing Manning cutting loose was that the video went public.

“We see those guys like that here every day,” Hernandez said. “Maybe not playing flip cup, but we see them here messing around and joking around. It is funny when other people get to see that too. Those guys are all characters and have great personalities.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There are some who scowled at the festivities, which led to the Giants having to defend themselves.

“It’s New York so people are going to overreact,” Barkley said, ”but we’re grown men so you can go out and have a drink or two if you want. You can do that. It’s just that nowadays there are cameras everywhere.”

Luckily, there was one there Sunday night.

“You got to see Eli Manning out there flipping a cup,” Barkley said. “That’s pretty dope if you ask me.”

Notes & quotes: The NFC East may be the worst division in football, but in Week 17 it’s also the most interesting. All four teams will be playing in the 4:25 p.m. timeslot on Sunday as both the Giants-Eagles game at MetLife Stadium and the Cowboys-Redskins contest in Dallas were flexed onto the bigger stage. The Eagles can win the division and the home playoff game with a victory on Sunday. The Cowboys need to win and have the Eagles lose to reach the postseason … The Giants’ win on Sunday clinched a third-place finish in the NFC East and set their slate of opponents for 2020. Besides the six division games, the Giants will visit the Seahawks, Rams, Bengals, Ravens and Bears while hosting the Cardinals, 49ers, Browns, Steelers and Falcons … Shurmur said LB Alec Ogletree will have further evaluations on the back injury that sidelined him from Sunday’s game. Ogletree was scratched from the starting lineup about a half hour before kickoff.