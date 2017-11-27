TODAY'S PAPER
Giants put 4 more players on injured reserve, increasing total to 19

Only the 49ers have more players on IR.

Curtis Grant of the Giants is carted off

Curtis Grant of the Giants is carted off the field after getting hurt against the Redskins at FedExField on Nov. 23, 2017 in Landover, Md. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Patrick McDermott

By Tom Rock  tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
The Giants placed four players on injured reserve on Monday, including a pair of linebackers that brings their total number of injured players at that position to six.

Guard D.J. Fluker (toe), cornerback Donte Deayon (fractured forearm) and linebackers Curtis Grant (knee) and Deontae Skinner (hamstring) were given the designation. The Giants signed linebacker Jeremy Cash and claimed linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong off waivers. They currently have two open spots on the roster.

Grant and Skinner join Giants linebackers Mark Herzlich, Keenan Robinson, J.T. Thomas and Nigel Harris on injured reserve. The Giants have also played most of the season without B.J. Goodson, their starting middle linebacker. He’s missed six games with injuries, including the last four with a sprained ankle.

The Giants currently have 19 players on injured reserve. Only the 49ers, with 21, have more.

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

