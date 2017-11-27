The Giants placed four players on injured reserve on Monday, including a pair of linebackers that brings their total number of injured players at that position to six.

Guard D.J. Fluker (toe), cornerback Donte Deayon (fractured forearm) and linebackers Curtis Grant (knee) and Deontae Skinner (hamstring) were given the designation. The Giants signed linebacker Jeremy Cash and claimed linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong off waivers. They currently have two open spots on the roster.

Grant and Skinner join Giants linebackers Mark Herzlich, Keenan Robinson, J.T. Thomas and Nigel Harris on injured reserve. The Giants have also played most of the season without B.J. Goodson, their starting middle linebacker. He’s missed six games with injuries, including the last four with a sprained ankle.

The Giants currently have 19 players on injured reserve. Only the 49ers, with 21, have more.