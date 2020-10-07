Sterling Shepard isn’t eligible to come off injured reserve until next week, but the wide receiver who has been recovering from a turf toe injury has been spending plenty of time around the team.

"Sterling is working hard every day right now," Joe Judge said on Wednesday. "I just saw him in the weight room a minute ago. He is with the trainers a large part (of the day) and obviously he is in meetings with us, staying on the game plans and staying mentally involved."

Judge even brought Shepard – along with other injured players such as Saquon Barkley and Jabrill Peppers – to Los Angeles for last weekend’s game against the Rams.

"With where Shep was, we thought it would be good for him to stay with the rehab on that mutli-day trip," Judge said. "The fact it was more than one day (in Los Angeles) added a different curve to it."

As for the other injured players who tagged along, Judge said: "Everybody on our team that is in a different injury protocol is in a different position… Saquon and Pep are captains on our team. We can count on those guys for leadership and being involved."

The Giants may be able to count on Peppers for more than that on Sunday. After missing the Rams game with an ankle injury, the safety was on the field for Wednesday’s light walk-through practice and could be available Sunday against the Cowboys.