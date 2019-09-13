The Giants could be without two more of their top receivers Sunday. If that weren’t enough bad news, the team is hosting the Buffalo Bills, the team whose pass defense led the NFL last season in fewest yards.

The Giants injury report Friday listed Sterling Shepard as out Sunday with a concussion. Also, Cody Latimer, who had three catches for 74 yards in the season-opening loss to the Cowboys, is questionable with a calf injury. Wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) and tight end Garrett Dickerson (quad) are also out.

The Giants were already missing Golden Tate, who is in the middle of serving a four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Shepard had six catches against the Cowboys before suffering a concussion near the end of the game. He has been in concussion protocol all week, but did some limited work with the team Friday.

“He just couldn’t quite make it back,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said. “He’s getting better ... Just ran out of time this week.”

Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard, Cody Core and T.J. Jones are the only healthy wide receivers. Suffice it to say, it is not the most experienced or prolific group as not one of the four has had reached 400 yards in a season. Fowler did have a decent game against Dallas, however, catching five passes for 40 yards.

Shurmur declined to say what kind of adjustments the team would make, saying that what they do will “reveal itself.”

“You play with the players you have, and anybody you put out there, you expect them to make plays,” Shurmur said. “We don’t recalibrate the expectations. We expect them to go out and play well and help us win a game.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The thin receiving corps means the Giants will likely look again to tight end Evan Engram in the passing game. Engram had a career-high 11 catches and 116 yards in the opener.

They also could look to further involve running back Saquon Barkley, who had only 15 touches, including four receptions, against Dallas.

Latimer, who injured his calf Wednesday, sounds determined to get back on the field. He ran some Friday and is expected to be a game-time decision.

“I think I’m good to go,” Latimer said. “We’ll see before the game when I start running around, move around and make a decision then. There’s a little pressure (to play) because you don’t want to let your boys down … but your body is your temple and it’s all about longevity. It’s coach’s call, trainer’s call. I’ll tell them if I’m ready to go, and they’ll make the decision.”