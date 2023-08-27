Isaiah Simmons could be another trade acquisition victory for Giants GM Joe Schoen

This may someday qualify as another victory for Joe Schoen and the Giants.

It’s been quite a year for the Giants in the acquisition department, as evidenced by this snapshot.

Schoen, the general manager, drafted two rookie cornerbacks who have won starting jobs, in first-rounder Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins III. That Hawkins was a sixth-round draft pick out of Old Dominion is particularly impressive. He could be a star.

Back in March, the Giants traded with the Raiders for veteran tight end trade Darren Waller. So far, Waller has stayed healthy and has formed impressive chemistry with Daniel Jones. And his teammates like him, respect him and are occasionally wowed by him.

So, there’s that.

As for Isaiah Simmons, Schoen traded with the Cardinals for him on Thursday, and all he did in his opening act Saturday night as a Giant was to nearly sack Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers a few plays into the preseason finale for both teams.

Generally speaking, that’s a nice introduction to Giants fans. (And Simmons will see Rodgers again when the teams meet Oct. 29, in a game that does count.)

For the Giants, Simmons offers flexibility.

He can run, cover, play safety and play linebacker. He seems like a perfect fit in Wink Martindale’s positionless defense.

And he is confident.

“Personally, I feel like I should be ready to go by Week One,” he said.

In meeting with Brian Daboll and Martindale, Simmons said he was given only this directive: “Run to the ball.”

And I said, ‘Well, that’s an easy rule.’ I have no issue with that. As of right now, they’re still getting me familiar with the system, learning everything, but just what Wink said, there are going to be different things that I’ll be doing. I’m just excited to dive deep into those tasks and learn all of the fine details within them so I can execute them to the highest ability.”

For Daboll, adding another playmaker was exciting for the defense. But he was also interested in knowing the person.

“Really, I think you have to get to know the player first and see what he can handle so we’re really in the introductory stages,” Daboll said on a zoom call Sunday. “I know he’s going to give everything he has and meet with (inside linebackers coach John Egorugwu) Eggs and Wink and try to pick up all the things we need him to pick up.”

Between now and the Giants opener in primetime against Dallas on September 10, Simmons knows he has a lot of work to do. He likely will find willing tutors among defensive players. He and Dexter Lawrence overlapped at Clemson. In Arizona, B.J. Ojulari is a rookie. Simmons will now be teammates with his brother, Azeez Ojulari.

For Simmons, the trade to the Giants seemed to represent almost a relief.

He knows he has a lot of studying to do. He plans to be ready.

“It was exciting,” Simmons said of Saturday night’s game. “Just to be able to get out there in new threads, it felt really good. It felt amazing out in the new environment with Giants fans. As I’ve seen playing here, previously. It felt really good. When they came to me and said to me, ‘How do you feel about playing?’ I said, ‘Let’s go. I’m ready to go.’ I just appreciate them for giving me the opportunity.”

Simmons describes himself as someone “who is here to make plays for the team and help the defense take whatever the next step it is that we need to take. Honestly, really that’s it. Just plays to be made, and they are going to be made. I would say that’s what they should expect the most, big plays.”

Lawrence is already looking out for Simmons. Not so much with advice, Simmons said, “but just a lot of love. Saying that I’m going to love it. I’m going to love the defense here, love the staff, love all the guys. Once again, that’s another person I really trust. One of my good friends from way back when. I’m just really looking forward to just really getting going.”



