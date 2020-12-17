James Bradberry may be the most irreplaceable player on the Giants’ roster.

They’ll have to find a way to replace him on Sunday against the Browns.

The starting cornerback who has been playing at a Pro Bowl level all season was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, the team announced. He did not test positive but was in high-risk close contact outside of the team’s facility with someone who has. That person is not a member of the organization and Bradberry’s situation has no connection with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who tested positive on Wednesday night.

Bradberry has been isolated from the team though he continued to participate in Giants virtual meetings on Thursday and will do so throughout the weekend. If Bradberry remains asymptomatic and continues to test negative he will be eligible to return to the team on Monday.

Bradberry is tied with Tampa Bay’s Carlton Davis and Miami’s Xavien Howard for the NFL lead with 17 passes defensed. He also has three interceptions. He figured to be matched up with Jarvis Landry, Cleveland’s top receiver, on Sunday.

Without him, the Giants have to find someone to start at cornerback against a Browns team that has scored 83 points in its past two games. Their choices are limited with Isaac Yiadom already starting on the side opposite Bradberry and rookie Darnay Holmes, who normally plays in the slot, dealing with a knee injury. Holmes missed last week’s game against the Cardinals and has not participated in practices this week. The Giants used safeties Xavier McKinney and Logan Ryan to cover for Bradberry’s absence.

Brandon Williams and rookie Jerron Williams, a rookie on the practice squad, were the only other true cornerbacks on the gameday roster against the Cardinals. Neither played a defensive snap in the game.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Notes & quotes: Among other motivations, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said the team is going to play for Odell Beckham Jr. against the Giants on Sunday. Beckham won’t be on the field as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered earlier this season. "This one would mean a ton to him," Mayfield told reporters regarding Beckham, who spent the first five years of his career with the Giants. "Not necessarily in a revenge way, but whenever you play a team that you are familiar with… it means a lot to you. We are going to play for him because he is one of our guys so we need to do that." Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he has exchanged texts with Beckham regarding the matchup as well. "I’m sure the competitor that he is he’d love to play in a game like this," Stefanski said … The Giants did not practice on Thursday due to Garrett’s COVID-19 test, but their projected injury report had Holmes as unable to participate with QB Daniel Jones (ankle/hamstring), G Kevin Zeitler (shoulder) and TE Kaden Smith (knee) all limited.