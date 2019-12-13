The Giants waived embattled cornerback Janoris Jenkins Friday in response to a derogatory term he used in a tweet earlier this week, which he sent out during practice.

Jenkins also was nursing an injured ankle.

“Best news ever..Thank you,” Jenkins tweeted two minutes before the Giants announced the move on Twitter and in a written release.

Best news ever.. Thank you — JackRabbit2.0 (@JjenkzLockdown) Dec 347, 2019

“This was an organizational decision,” coach Pat Shurmur said in the statement. “From ownership to management to our football operations, we felt it was in the best interests of the franchise and the player. Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor.”

On Thursday, Jenkins partially defended his use of the derogatory word – a response to a fan’s comment on Twitter – and said it was part of the slang he grew up with. Jenkins also posted an apology.

“I really didn’t see nothing so bad with it until people like y’all started picking it up and making stories, so I just decided to apologize,” he told reporters Thursday. “I regret it, but at the end of the day, like I said, it’s my slang, so if you take it how you’re going to take it, then that’s on you. I don’t mean to offend nobody. My dad always told me speak freely and own up to what you say. I always speak freely as a man. I speak the way I want to speak.”

Shurmur on Thursday said Jenkins was receiving treatment on his ankle when he decided to take to Twitter, reacting to a user questioning his value to the team.

Jenkins was set to earn $10.5 million next year, but by waiving him, the Giants will only need to pay out $3.5 million against their salary cap.

Jenkins led the Giants this season with 14 passes defended and had 54 tackles. He was also the elder statesman in a decidedly young cornerback unit, which will now rely more heavily on a troupe of rookies.