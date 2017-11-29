Number 20 is the 20th.

Janoris Jenkins is scheduled to have surgery on his ankle on Wednesday and has been placed on injured reserve, the Giants announced. He is the 20th player this season to receive that designation for the team. The Pro Bowl cornerback aggravated a nagging ankle injury when he returned an interception for a touchdown in Thursday’s loss to Washington. He returned to the game but allowed the go-ahead touchdown.

Jenkins missed the Sept. 18 game against Detroit with the ankle injury and the Nov. 5 games against the Rams because he was suspended by the team. Jenkins has a team-high three interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns (a 43-yarder at Denver and 53-yarder last week in Washington). Jenkins also had 31 tackles (27 solo), a team-high nine passes defensed, and forced a fumble.

The Giants signed former Lions defensive tackle Khyri Thornton to take his place on the 53-man roster.

While the players on injured reserve stack up, they may soon be getting one back. The Giants have changed the status of defensive end Romeo Okwara from reserve/injured to reserve injured; designated for return. Okwara was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 17 with a knee injury he suffered in practice the previous week. He is eligible to practice with the team this week and can play on Sunday in Oakland if elevated to the active roster by Saturday.