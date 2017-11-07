This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Giants reinstate Janoris Jenkins from suspension after one game

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) speaks with the

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) speaks with the media during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Photo Credit: Brad Penner

By Mike Rose  michael.rose@newsday.com
The Giants reinstated Pro Bowl cornerback Janoris Jenkins on Tuesday, the team announced.

Jenkins was suspended indefinitely last week for a violation of team rules after he did not show up last Monday when the rest of the team reported from the bye week. Jenkins missed Sunday’s game against the Rams, his former team.

After making the Pro Bowl last year, his first with the Giants, Jenkins has returned an interception for a touchdown against the Broncos, defensed six passes and made 24 tackles this season.

The Giants also re-acquired linebacker Deontae Skinner, who was most recently on the Raiders’ practice squad. Defensive end Jordan Williams and defensive back Tim Scott were waived, while linebacker Nigel Harris (ribs) was placed on injured reserve.


