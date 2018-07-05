Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins made his first public comments since the death of a friend in his New Jersey home last week, writing on social media that he has “regret and sadness” and it “hurts my heart.”

Jenkins released the statement on Instagram Thursday, mourning the passing of Roosevelt Rene.

Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo announced last week that Jenkins’ older brother, William H. Jenkins Jr., was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of Rene.

Rene’s body was found on June 25 in the Fair Lawn, New Jersey, home of Janoris Jenkins.

Janoris Jenkins did not mention his brother in the statement and said he could not comment further on the investigation.

“With regret and sadness I wish to inform the fans, and the public a good friend of mine Roosevelt Rene a.k.a Trypps Beats was found dead at my place of residence,” Jenkins wrote on Instagram. “Trypps was a good friend and we were collaborating on music production together.

“It truly hurts my heart to know he has passed away. At the time of the incident I was in Florida preparing to finish off my promotional tour. As this is an ongoing incident, I cannot answer any questions related to the investigation. I am praying for Roosevelt and his family.”

The Bergen County prosecutor’s office said in a statement last week that the investigation revealed William Jenkins was involved in a physical altercation with Rene, resulting in Rene’s death.