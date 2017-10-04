The Giants were without their two starting defensive ends at practice on Wednesday as Jason Pierre-Paul (knee/shoulder) and Olivier Vernon (ankle) did not participate. JPP is new to the injury report, while Vernon has been dealing with an ankle injury for the past two games. He aggravated the injury on Sunday in Tampa and did not play in the second half.
Pierre-Paul was not seen during the portion of practice open to the media, but Vernon was doing some work with trainers on an adjacent field.
Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) also was working with trainers.
Wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (finger/ankle) and Brandon Marshall (toe) were listed on the injury report but did not seem limited during the early portions of practice. RB Orleans Darkwa (back), who was inactive on Sunday, was practicing. RB Paul Perkins, who injured his ribs in the game, appeared to be very limited.
