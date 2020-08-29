A Giants jersey swap that may not happen again any time soon

One of the few parts of the Friday night scrimmage that actually did feel “normal” came after the action when WR Alex Bachman and CB Darney Holmes met near midfield to exchange jerseys. The two players were high school teammates in California and have been practicing against each other all training camp, but they clearly wanted to remember this competition with no guarantee that they will remain teammates after cutdowns next weekend.

Of course, even “normal” is no longer normal.

The NFL’s new COVID-19 protocols will not allow players from opposing teams to swap jerseys after their games, as has become a tradition and sign of mutual respect in recent years. But what happens when the two players are on the same team? Well, it’s doubtful anyone from the league offices will be cracking down on them.

Wrong side

Daniel Jones gave a fiery pep talk to the team just before they left the field from warmups, but at one point during his message the quarterback realized he was actually getting the defense he was about to face all revved up.

“It was a weird dynamic there when you’re also hyping up your opponent,” he said.

Such is life in an intrasquad scrimmage.

Giant steps

The Giants will hold a second Blue and White scrimmage on Thursday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. It will be the final on-field event of the preseason, with the players to be off on Friday and Saturday. It will also be the last chance for players on the bubble to impress the coaches and front office. The team must trim its roster to 53 players by Saturday afternoon . . . On Saturday the Giants officially signed CBs KeiVarae Russell and Brandon Williams. They waived CB Christian Angulo and RB Javon Leake to make room on the roster.