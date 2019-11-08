Consistency: It’s the crux of offensive line play, and at least one thing the Giants have managed throughout the season. Granted, sometimes they’ve been consistently porous, but the starting five have played all but one snap together this year. And that ends Sunday.

Center Jon Halapio is out with a hamstring injury, opening up a path for Spencer Pulley, and Mike Remmers is doubtful with back pain after having surgery there this offseason, which means Nick Gates likely will get his first NFL start at right tackle.

On the one hand, it’ll call for some fast-tracked cohesion. On the other, it could potentially provide a needed jolt, considering that the line has allowed 28 sacks this season — eighth-most in the league — an NFL-high 72 QB hits, and has generally been a point of weakness the past few seasons.

“You’re always coaching two offensive lines — the one you’re getting ready to play Sunday and the one you may have to play next Sunday,” said offensive line coach Hal Hunter before practice Friday. “The game of football, especially in the NFL, is a game of injury and your next man has to always be up, but it’s my job to make sure when the next guy comes up, I got him prepared and I didn’t wait until this past Wednesday to start getting the guy ready.”

Pulley, at least, is a well-known factor, having started nine games last season. He’s earned the trust of coach Pat Shurmur, who said he felt “like we have two starting centers on our roster.”

Gates missed last season with a foot injury after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He’s played 15 snaps this season and Shurmur said he’ll also serve as Sunday’s backup center, if need be. The Giants may also bring in another player in the next few days, Shurmur said.

Hunter had nothing but praise for the 23-year-old out of Nebraska.

“He’s a tough guy,” Hunter said. “He plays with athleticism and balance — [a] conceptual player. He does everything you ask him to do. I like everything about him. I think he’s got the mental makeup and he’s got some physical tools and what he needs the most, as does every young player, he needs to play more.”

Gates said he’s picked Remmers’ brain ahead of his probable start Sunday and is focusing on keeping his composure. Pulley said he’s confident his right tackle can hack it, and wasn’t overly concerned about being part of the new cast of characters.

“I would say I’m in a better place than I was last year when I got here. I’ve had a lot of time with these guys,” Pulley said. “I’ve worked with all these guys on many, many reps, so I think we’re all cohesive and all on the same page.”

They’re going to need to be on Sunday, despite the Jets' middling defense. Though both teams are having miserable seasons, this weekend will be something of a decider: Which is really the worst New York football team?

“The thing that disappoints me the most right now is that normally each play, we’re like one block away. We got four guys doing something right…and one guy doing something wrong and that one guy makes the play,” Hunter said. “To say that I’m pleased with the run-blocking right now? I’d be lying. I’m not pleased with the run blocking until we’re rushing the ball for a buck 20 a game.”

Notes and quotes: CB Sam Beal will make his NFL debut Sunday after being activated off the injured reserve earlier in the week. “He’s a big, long guy that can run,” said defensive backs coach Everett Withers. “That’s what you need on the outside part of the field.” Shurmur said Beal is ready to play on defense, and will have an immediate role on special teams…Sterling Shepard (concussion) and Evan Engram (foot) were officially ruled out for Sunday.