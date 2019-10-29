Leonard Williams said he is glad he doesn’t have to move or change his area code.

Turns out none of the other Giants of significance will have to, either.

Williams, acquired by the Giants from the Jets in a trade that came together on Monday, wound up being the only alteration to the team’s roster as the NFL’s trade deadline came and went on Tuesday afternoon. While there was plenty of speculation and supposition about a number of high-priced veterans on the under-performing 2-6 team — cornerback Janoris Jenkins, tackle Nate Solder and linebacker Alec Ogletree had their names floated the most often, it seemed — general manager Dave Gettleman wound up keeping everyone.

The Giants for the second half of 2019 will look a lot like the Giants in the first half of 2019, at least in terms of personnel.

Around the league, in fact, the market for player movement never quite materialized and hyperventilation gave way to a dud of a deadline. Like at a pumpkin patch in November, business fizzled.

As for the player the Giants did add, Williams told the team’s website — his new team’s website — that he was bracing for a potential trade but the phone call telling him about it on Monday still came as a surprise.

“I still was a little bit shocked because I got drafted there,” Williams said. “I know we have a new GM [Joe Douglas], so I knew it was still a possibility. Mentally, I was still preparing myself, but I didn’t know if it was going to happen or not. I also didn’t know it would happen with the Giants. I think that’s a big help not to have to go to a new city.”

Williams drove from his home to the Giants facility on Tuesday, a 30-minute commute.

“That definitely makes the adjustment a lot easier,” he said. “If I had to be traded, it makes it a lot easier that I don’t have to pack a bag and move to a whole new city overnight. I’m still right up the street, I don’t have to change my area code or anything like that.”

Williams joins a defensive line that has been underperforming this season. His 17 career sacks are the second-most on the roster.

“He is a young yet very experienced defensive player who has the ability to make an impact against the run and the pass,” coach Pat Shurmur said.

Williams’ first two opponents will be familiar ones. On Monday, he and the Giants will face the Cowboys, a team he and the Jets beat just two weeks ago (Williams had two tackles and a quarterback hit in that game). The following Sunday, the Giants face the Jets.

“I’m just ready to bring some toughness, some pass rush, some run stop, everything,” Williams said. “Being a good teammate to the guys, being a good guy in the building on and off the field, just know that I am going to give it my all every day.”

Notes & quotes: Tae Davis — who began the year as the starting inside linebacker, was benched, suffered a concussion, then saw minimal playing time — was waived to make room for Williams. The Giants had hoped that the second-year player could develop into a Deone Bucannon-type player in James Bettcher’s defensive scheme. Last week, the Giants acquired Bucannon as a free agent, rendering Davis superfluous.