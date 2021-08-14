Sterling Shepard debuted his new No. 3 jersey from the sideline Saturday night, sitting out along with many of the Giants’ starters. Given it was a Giants-Jets preseason game at MetLife Stadium, though, it was hard to see him and not think of another receiver who once wore that single digit to unexpected prominence.

"I’m excited to see Shep out there wearing that ‘trey’ and being great," former Giant Victor Cruz said just before the start of the game. "To see him get the opportunity to rock it, I’m excited for him and I hope he does me well. Make sure you do me well, Shep."

Cruz was wearing 80 by the time he became a star on the 2011 team, but when he burst onto the scene in a preseason game against the Jets with three touchdowns as a rookie in 2010 he was still wearing 3. It was the number he wore in college. In fact, at one point the Giants had three key receivers who all wore 3 in college – Shepard, Cruz and Odell Beckham Jr. – and they bought themselves matching charms to signify that digit.

"Obviously it’s a sentimental number for all of us," Cruz said.

This, though, is the first year the league allows wide receivers to wear single numbers and Shepard quickly jumped at the opportunity to switch from his old 87 to honor his late father Derrick who wore it at Oklahoma as he did.

Cruz said he has very special memories from his brief but meteoric time as number 3 for the Giants.

"It came out of nowhere and nobody expected it," Cruz said of his legendary performance in 2010. "I mean, how many people were even watching in the third quarter at that point? And then when you see it all unfold, that beginning was such a special moment."

Cruz was at MetLife Stadium on Saturday to help unveil a pair of murals painted on the walls of the stadium’s main entrance to honor local essential workers during the pandemic.

Cruz said he keeps in touch with Shepard, a player he once groomed as a rookie when he was drafted in the second round in 2016 … Cruz’s final season with the Giants.

"For him to still he here, still be standing, still be on this team and still be playing at a high level, I think it’s great for him," Cruz said. "I’m excited for him to lead. I think he is in a position now where he understands exactly what is being asked of him, understands his role, and I think he is ready to lead these men to a successful season and whatever comes after that."

And, of course, rep the trey.

Notes & quotes: Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney did not dress for the game. The wide receiver has been used sparingly throughout training camp … The one group that saw all of its projected starters participate early was the offensive line. On the first series left guard Kenny Wiggins allowed a quarterback hit and right tackle Matt Peart gave up a sack … Nick Gates, Julian Love and Jabrill Peppers served as pregame captains … Newest Giant Ted Larsen, a 10-year veteran offensive lineman signed on Friday, was in uniform on Saturday and was snapping the ball to Daniel Jones in pregame warmups.