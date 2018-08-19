When training camp began a month ago, Pat Shurmur probably knew more about the Jets' quarterbacks than his own with the Giants. He’d been on the coaching staff in Minnesota as the offensive coordinator for Teddy Bridgewater and spent a lot of time this offseason rigorously studying Sam Darnold as a possible Giants draft pick.

On Friday he’ll likely get to see both of them play against him in the annual preseason meeting between the New York teams.

Shurmur’s appreciation for Bridgewater was clear as soon as he began talking about him on Sunday.

“Teddy is an outstanding, competitive guy,” Shurmur said. “He’s got a unique charisma. When I was there with him, the whole area loved Teddy. He just had that way about him. Then, when he got injured, everybody was pulling for him to come back.”

Shurmur was just a few feet away from Bridgewater when he tore up his knee in a practice in 2016.

“It was a very tough deal,” Shurmur said. “He went from worrying about whether the nerve would be [injured to the point that] he would be able to walk again to now he’s out there playing. I’m certainly very happy for Teddy.”

Darnold, Shurmur said, has some of the same traits that Bridgewater has.

“Very charismatic,” Shurmur said. “He has that winning presence about him. You could see being with him at campus at USC that the players really kind of came to him. He had that and he obviously was highly successful as a quarterback.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Interestingly enough, the Giants had an opportunity to acquire either of those quarterbacks had they wanted to this offseason. Bridgewater was a free agent and Darnold was available in the draft when they selected Saquon Barley with the second overall pick. Darnold went with the next selection to the Jets.

Shurmur said he was able to watch Bridgewater play in last week’s game against the Redskins.

“I’m thrilled for whatever success he’s having,” Shurmur said. “I did peek at their game, and it appears to me like he’s playing pretty well. The only thing I would say is don’t sleep on Teddy because he’s got it in him.”