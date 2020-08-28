Joe Judge’s scrimmage on Friday night at MetLife Stadium included nearly all of the details of a regular-season game. He even challenged a call on the field by throwing a red flag and then stopped for a mock halftime interview on his way into the locker room. The video boards in the building showed replays, the speakers played music, the game clock ran and a score (arrived at through a convoluted algorithm to provide the defense with points) was kept.

There was even a low murmur of crowd noise throughout the evening.

That, it turned out, was the only thing that seemed unrealistic. Because while the volume of the crowd noise fluctuated throughout the event, there is no booing in the NFL in 2020. Had there been anyone with a rooting interest in the outcome of this scrimmage allowed in the building, their displeasure with the offense and quarterback Daniel Jones would almost certainly have been voiced.

Jones, who played the first half, led five drives that accounted for three points on a 47-yard field goal by Graham Gano. He completed 7 of 11 passes for 88 yards – 41 of those yards coming on one long completion to Darius Slayton — and was sacked five times, including one where he fumbled. It was hardly a showcase in the type of jump the team is hoping he makes in Year Two in the NFL.

Judge said the offensive game plan stayed away from establishing the run, which kept the offense playing “lefthanded,” and there were very little adjustments made in pass protection beyond one-on-one matchups.

“Look, as far as getting in sync together with these guys, it was decent overall,” Judge said. “We have to improve a lot of stuff. We definitely don’t want to come away with any turnovers.”

The good news for the Giants was that linebacker Lorenzo Carter was able to register four sacks, including the one that knocked the ball away from Jones (a play that was ruled just a sack and not a turnover because of scrimmage “rules”). The bad news? Lorenzo Carter was able to register four sacks, including the one that knocked the ball away from Jones. He was a one-man reminder of the issues the Giants have had for the better part of the last decade with an inability to protect passers and avoid sloppy turnovers.

Jones said he “left plays on the field” and the offense was “not consistent enough.”

“We’re in a good spot for where we are in camp,” Jones said. “I feel good about where we are… We’ll continue to try to improve and try to straighten out some of the things we’re working on and we’ll be ready come Week 1.”

The Giants have a little over two weeks to get things in order for their regular-season opener against the Steelers. They’ll definitely be able to avoid boos from anyone at MetLife Stadium in that game because the stands will be empty.

But if they play offense like they did on Friday night, those familiar groans of disappointment and disapproval from fans in the area may just be loud enough to be heard on the field.

Players lock arms

Prior to the scrimmage, the Giants players stood with arms linked while a video that included co-owner John Mara, Evan Engram, Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones and others stated the team’s dedication to fighting injustice and ending systemic racism. It was followed by a moment of silence “to reflect on our country and how we can all contribute to making it more fair, more equal and more united.” The players all wore decals on their helmets noting the community group that they have been working with as part of the team’s initiative. Those groups include organizations against racial injustice, for criminal justice reform, economic and educational advancement, police-community relations and voter registration.

Extra points

Starting inside linebacker Blake Martinez did not participate on Friday night’s Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium. Martinez also missed Thursday’s practice with an undisclosed injury. Engram was dressed for the scrimmage but did not participate … Rookie CB Darnay Holmes, who made a nice diving play to break up a third-down pass with the starting defense in the first half, left the scrimmage with a lower body injury.