Extreme makeover: New Giants regime has its work cut out

INDIANAPOLIS — Asked what his offense and defense will look like in 2022, new Giants coach Brian Daboll said they will be built to best suit the players on the roster.

In other words, he has no idea.

At least not yet. Because while most franchises in the league have some fluidity to the makeup of their team at this time of the year, the Giants are almost completely liquified. In the coming days and weeks leading up to the start of the league year in mid-March and then through the draft in late-April that Giants roster that Daboll and new general manager Joe Schoen inherited will be shredded.

The Giants need to trim about $12 million just to be in compliance with the salary cap that goes into effect on March 14 and Schoen has said he would like to cut even deeper than that and drop $40 million to have room for the draft class, a few free agent signings and some potential additions during the season itself.

This isn’t a scalpel job. The new guys are going to be taking a machete to the roster.

Which is why as much as they are spending time at this week’s Combine evaluating future Giants – those college kids in the snazzy shorts and shirts who will be dashing and three-coning and benching for the league’s scouts – they will also be here talking to the agents of the current players who will soon be former Giants. An event that is typically about falling in love with prospects will be, for the Giants, as much about breaking up with a good many of their current players.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We’ll start making those [moves] soon," Schoen said on Tuesday. "There are a lot of contingency plans that weigh on some of the decisions that we’re going to make. We’re getting together with some of the agents of the players on our current roster and starting some initial conversations on different things. Sooner than later we’ll start making the necessary moves to get under the salary cap and start planning for the 2022 season."

Those cuts and other moves – Schoen made it clear few will be safe from them, including the most decorated and highly-respected players on the current team – will be the first steps in cleaning out the chaos left behind by the former tenant in the front office.

Of course everyone who is cut has to be replaced in some fashion. It’s easy to say everyone must go. Finding players who are not only cheaper but ideally or potentially better will be the challenge.

Schoen has shied away from the idea of a complete overhaul, even though that’s pretty close to what this feels like.

"That’s the big question: How do you get under the cap and still stay competitive this year?" Schoen said. "That’s my [goal] … You guys have asked me about a rebuild. I don’t want to go out and get my head beat in, ever. You know what I mean? I want to be able to have a competitive team and still do what’s best for the franchise in the future. I’d like to build the roster the best we can so we can be competitive this year."

Schoen knew the tough decisions and limited resources he would have on hand for the coming year in an abstract way when he interviewed for and accepted the job as general manager in January. Now in March he is coming face to face with the reality of them.

"This is a big week for us," Schoen said. "I’m excited to be at the Combine. I’m glad that everything is back in person. But to get around with the agents of our players and have a face-to-face conversation, be able to meet with other general managers and really get a beat for what everything is going to look like … I’m looking forward to accomplishing a lot this week."

Notes & quotes: Neither Schoen nor Daboll addressed the lawsuit filed by Brian Flores against the Giants and the NFL claiming discriminatory hiring practices. Both referenced the team’s statement last month regarding a belief that their hiring process was thorough and legitimate … Daboll joked with reporters about the state of the offensive line with just five healthy players on the roster at the position: "If any of you guys want to tryout just let me know."