The Giants named Joe Schoen as their new general manager.

The team made the announcement Friday afternoon.

"We are pleased and proud to name Joe as our general manager," Giants president John Mara said in a news release Friday. "Throughout our search, Joe impressed us with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision for our team. His philosophy and collaborative approach to building a roster and coaching staff align with what we were looking for in a general manager."

Schoen, the Bills’ assistant general manager, replaces Dave Gettleman, who retired from the position last week after four years on the job.

Joe Schoen Age: 42 Last job: Assistant GM of the Bills since 2017. Before: National scout for Miami in 2008 (hired by Bill Parcells). Eventually became director of player personnel. First NFL job: Ticket office intern with Carolina in 2000, then spent seven seasons there, first as a scouting assistant and then as a regional scout. College: Played QB and WR at DePauw University.

Schoen called it an "honor" to become the next GM of the Giants and thanked both Mara and co-owner Steve Tisch for the opportunity ahead, as well as thanked the Bills for his time there.

"Now, the work begins," Schoen said in a statement released through the team. "My immediate focus is to hire a head coach, with who I will work in lockstep with to create a collaborative environment for our football operations. We will cast a wide net, it can be former head coaches, first-time head coaches but, more importantly, it has to be a person who possesses the ability to lead an organization and the ability to motivate and develop players. On the personnel side, we will begin to evaluate our roster and prepare for the draft and free agency. Our goal is to build a roster that will be competitive, have depth, and most importantly, win football games."

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Schoen, 42, has 20 years of scouting and executive experience in the NFL, including the last five in Buffalo. He joined the Bills in 2017 after spending most of the previous decade in the Miami Dolphins’ front office, including the last four as the team’s director of player personnel.

Schoen’s first year in Miami was 2008 when he began a five-year stint as one of the Dolphins’ national scouts before spending the 2013 season as their assistant director of college scouting. He led Miami’s preparation, assessment and acquisition of potential professional and collegiate free agents. He was heavily involved in Miami’s NFL draft, including evaluation and draft board construction while also serving as a key liaison between the coaching staff and personnel staff.

Schoen’s first NFL job was as a ticket office intern with the Carolina Panthers in 2000. He then spent seven seasons (2001-07) working for the Panthers under current Bills general manager Brandon Beane, first as a scouting assistant and then as a southeast and southwest scout.

A native of Elkhart, Indiana, Schoen graduated from DePauw University in 2001 with a communications degree. He was a quarterback as a freshman and wide receiver his final three years, serving as a captain during his senior season.