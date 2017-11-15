Veteran guard John Greco worked out for the Giants during Week 1 of the season after he was cut by the Browns. He thought he’d sign with the team right away. It didn’t work out that way.

“The timing wasn’t right,” he said. “They decided they weren’t going to make a change at that time.”

Perhaps his addition earlier might have helped the Giants avoid their current 1-8 predicament. But it wasn’t until this week that he got a call back from the team to pitch in on a banged-up offensive line. They’ll be without Justin Pugh (back) for what could be a few games and might be the rest of the season. DJ Fluker has a knee injury and was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

“I always consider myself a leader and a veteran presence,” said Greco, 32 and a 10-year NFL veteran. “I don’t really know all the guys intimately yet, but just from on the outside looking in I know it’s a young, hungry group. There are some vets, but maybe being the oldest guy I can come in and keep guys fighting or provide a push for younger guys and see where it goes from there.”

He’ll also have to learn the playbook and the nuances of the Giants’ offense on the fly if he is going to help them on the field. His first practice on Wednesday, he said, was focused on the simple things like getting used to the cadence of the quarterbacks and learning everything from how the team stretches to the calls for adjustments.

“I’ve played in multiple systems,” he said, “so I can draw from past experiences.”

OBJ doing OK

Odell Beckham Jr. rolled out of the locker room on his scooter Wednesday offering the first (brief and vague) update on his recovery from ankle surgery over a month ago.

“I’m doing great,” he said. “Hope y’all are doing well.”

Beckham was later spotted walking with crutches and a boot on his left foot.

Giant steps

Besides Pugh, the Giants practiced without LB B.J. Goodson (ankle), DT Damon Harrison (ankle) and LB Kelvin Sheppard (groin). DE Jason Pierre-Paul (ankle), LB Devon Kennard (quad), DT Dalvin Tomlinson (ankle) and CB Donte Deayon (ankle) were limited . . . LB J.T. Thomas, who is eligible to return off injured reserve, was doing some work on the side during practice. He was placed in IR during Week 4 with a groin injury.