John Mara said there likely will not be any more significant changes to the Giants’ front office in the immediate future, a day after the team fired vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross.

“Probably not,” the team’s co-owner told Newsday on Sunday.

That would include any major additions as well as subtractions and indicate that new general manager Dave Gettleman will run the draft process himself, although that plan has not been finalized.

“That’s still up for discussion,” Mara said.

Setting up the draft board and organizing the college scouting process had been Ross’ primary responsibility throughout his tenure with the Giants. Long-time executive scout Jeremiah Davis could play a larger role in the Giants’ new system. Davis has been with the Giants for 30 years and worked closely with Gettleman during his 15-year stint with the Giants. Others in the scouting department could also be called upon to increase their responsibilities leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft in April.

The Giants will have the second or third selection in the draft, depending on the outcome of Sunday’s games. It will be their highest draft spot since 1981.