It didn’t seem as if it could get much worse for the Giants’ offensive line after Sunday night’s loss to the Cowboys.

And then it did.

The team announced Monday that center Jon Halapio suffered fractures to his lower leg and ankle in the third quarter; the injuries will require surgery and cost him the season. Halapio, who won the spot during training camp from Brett Jones – who was later traded to the Vikings – will be replaced by John Greco, Pat Shurmur said. Greco replaced Halapio after he went down. They’ll also ready Spencer Pulley, who was inactive for the first two games, Shurmur said.

“He went from a guy that was on the practice squad to a starter and I just feel for him,” Damon Harrison said. “All that hard work and to have something like this happen – he had a great summer, a great offseason and actually, the last couple years he was doing great things and was able to crack the starting lineup. I feel for him because he did everything right. He did everything that was asked of him.”

It also further underscores the uncertainty surrounding the offensive line, which has looked like a liability in this young season. It started with tackle Ereck Flowers – who struggled substantially in Game 1 against the Jaguars – and it’s now infected the entire unit. Eli Manning was sacked six times Sunday and was forced into checkdown after checkdown, while Saquon Barkley struggled to find space to move and managed only 28 yards on 11 carries (those checkdowns did mean he also had one of the stranger stat lines in recent memory: 14 catches for 80 yards for the rookie running back).

The O-line seemed particularly ill-suited to the Cowboys' mobile defense, whose stunts and blitzes exposed the unit’s weaknesses.

“That’s their style,” Shurmur said of Dallas' defense, adding it didn’t catch them by surprise. “We’re aware of it. Some of the pressures they brought, we practiced. I thought we had an answer for them most occasions. One time we had it picked up and we just didn’t slide through it. We’ve just got to do a better job. We didn’t face anything we hadn’t seen. We’ve just got to be cleaner with our blocks. They got on our edges a little bit too much.”

Manning said he would conference with Greco and Pulley at least twice next week, as he usually does with the line, but was confident that Greco, a 10-year veteran, would be able to jump right in.

“He’s a vet and he’s been here and he knows what he’s doing, so I thought he did a good job,” Manning said. He also didn’t pin all the sacks on the offensive line alone.

“Everybody plays a part in that, and as a team we’ve got to be better and know the calls and know your assignments, and when you have those few mess-ups in critical third downs and blitzing situations, that’s when guys are coming free,” he said. “A guy might mess up a little bit [but] it’s a combination of everybody. It’s not just the offensive line. When sacks are happening, obviously the offensive line gets blamed most of the time, but that’s not necessarily the case. You’ve got running backs, you’ve got quarterbacks, you’ve got receivers.”

Added Shurmur: “Eli is a competitor. We’re going to do everything we can to protect him. There were times last night where he wasn’t protected well enough, and we just keep playing and try to get better in all areas.”