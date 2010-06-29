Giants' Jones moved to hospital in New York

Giants rookie Chad Jones, who suffered a career-threatening injury to his left ankle and lower leg in an auto accident early Friday morning, was transferred Tuesday from a New Orleans hospital to New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center, the team announced. He is expected to undergo further surgery.

The third-round safety will have plastic surgery and possibly additional orthopedic procedures. He was transported to New York on a private medical flight after his condition improved following eight hours of surgery at LSU Public Hospital.

"Chad has received outstanding medical care from the doctors and nurses in New Orleans since his accident," Giants' vice-president of medical services Ronnie Barnes said in a statement released by the team. After consultations between Jones' family, Giants doctors and the LSU doctors who operated on Jones, Barnes said all agreed "this move to New York was the next logical step in his care and recovery."

Jones suffered fractures to his left leg and ankle and was in danger of losing his left foot until surgeons were able to restore blood flow to the region. His injuries resulted from an accident in which Jones lost control of his Range Rover and crashed into a metal pole.

According to an Associated Press report, New Orleans police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the accident, however, they were not able to test Jones' blood-alcohol level before his surgery. Officers interviewed Jones' two passengers, who had only minor injuries, and found no evidence that alcohol was a factor, New Orleans Police spokeswoman Shereese Harper said.

Jones' girlfriend, Jade Newman, accompanied him on the medical flight while his parents, Al and Patti Jones, took a commercial flight to New York with Giants director of player development Charles Way, who had been in New Orleans since Saturday.