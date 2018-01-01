The Giants aren’t in the playoffs, but their next head coach probably is.

On Monday, the Giants requested permission to interview three candidates for their open head coach position, all of them busily preparing their teams for postseason action while simultaneously brushing up their resumes for a shot at the big chair.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia are among the first targets for the Giants, a source told Newsday. Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has also been approached by the Giants, as he confirmed in a news conference on Monday.

All three are in high demand and with timing issues regarding potential interviews. McDaniels and Patricia are allowed to meet with the Giants this weekend because the Patriots have a bye. Wilks must wait until next week when either the Panthers are eliminated or he is eligible to interview under league rules.

There will be other candidates as well. Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will reportedly be considered (another coach from a team with a playoff bye this week). And the Giants have promised to interview interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo at some point, although Spagnuolo said on Monday no date has been set for that meeting.

