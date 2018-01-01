TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 14° Good Evening
Few Clouds 14° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Source: Giants request permission to interview Patriots coordinators Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia

Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has also been approached by the Giants.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, left, speaks to

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, left, speaks to head coach Bill Belichick before game against the Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. Photo Credit: AP / Charles Krupa

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Giants aren’t in the playoffs, but their next head coach probably is.

On Monday, the Giants requested permission to interview three candidates for their open head coach position, all of them busily preparing their teams for postseason action while simultaneously brushing up their resumes for a shot at the big chair.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia are among the first targets for the Giants, a source told Newsday. Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has also been approached by the Giants, as he confirmed in a news conference on Monday.

All three are in high demand and with timing issues regarding potential interviews. McDaniels and Patricia are allowed to meet with the Giants this weekend because the Patriots have a bye. Wilks must wait until next week when either the Panthers are eliminated or he is eligible to interview under league rules.

There will be other candidates as well. Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will reportedly be considered (another coach from a team with a playoff bye this week). And the Giants have promised to interview interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo at some point, although Spagnuolo said on Monday no date has been set for that meeting.

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon looks on from Vernon believes 3-13 Giants aren’t that far away
Quarterback Josh McCown has discussed the possibility of Jets don’t rule out bringing Josh McCown back
Jets offensive coordinator John Morton talks to his Jets aware Raiders could want Morton
Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas kicks the game-winning field Rosas will face competition after shaky year
Giants wide receiver Roger Lewis attempts a catch Lewis played through pain before missing finale
Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie sacks Buccaneers quarterback Jameis DRC: Time will heal wounds for Collins, Apple