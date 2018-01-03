Tom Brady sometimes is caught screaming at Josh McDaniels on the sideline. On Wednesday, Brady was singing his praises, providing at least one Giants coaching possibility with the No. 12 Seal of Approval.

“Josh has done an incredible job,” Brady said in an interview on Boston’s WEEI. “He’s an incredible coach and a great friend. This is that time of year where coaches get an opportunity. A lot of coaches got fired, and that means other guys will get hired. You want to take the good ones. We have some great coaches, and Josh has been such a great coach for me.”

McDaniels, 41, has been on the Patriots’ staff for 14 of Brady’s 18 NFL seasons and has been his offensive coordinator for nine of those years. This season figures to be the last for that relationship. McDaniels is one of the more in-demand candidates in the NFL this offseason. He is scheduled to interview with the Giants on Friday (although it may be more a case of McDaniels interviewing the Giants, given his numerous options). He also is scheduled to meet with the Bears on Friday, and with the Colts on Thursday.

While Brady braces for the loss of McDaniels and maybe even Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia — another Giants candidate who will interview Friday in Foxborough — the Giants’ search for a head coach formally began Wednesday. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, their interim head coach for the final four games of 2017, was the first to interview.

The rest of the Giants’ schedule includes former Broncos associate head coach Eric Studesville on Thursday, the New England duo Friday, Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur on Saturday and Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz over the weekend (likely Sunday). The Giants requested permission Wednesday to speak with Schwartz.

They also have requested to interview Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, whose team is playing the Saints on Sunday in a wild-card game. Wilks will be able to interview next week.

McDaniels checks off a lot of the boxes the Giants want filled. He is smart, a leader and has experience as a head coach, going 11-17 in 2009 and 2010 for the Broncos. He’s been part of all five Patriots Super Bowl championships.

The Patriots have a first-round bye in the playoffs, allowing their coaches to interview this week. If both get head-coaching jobs, it would strip the Patriots of nearly three combined decades of stability on their staff.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“There’s always a bunch of coaches that are coming and going,” Brady said. “We’ve had great continuity and it’s been great. It’s really a credit to our coaches, our players and organization for being able to keep everyone together. I think you keep everyone together by winning. There’s a lot of things that go into winning and losing games. I feel like we’ve had a great run and the continuity is great. Hopefully, we can keep it going.”

The winning, maybe. The staff, unlikely.

“I can understand obviously why people would have those guys at the top of their list,” Brady said.