Ben McAdoo addressed the Giants on Tuesday, the first time they came together since falling to 0-3 with a loss to the Eagles on Sunday. Jason Pierre-Paul said there was no message that the team needed to hear, though.

“He really don’t have to say no words to us,” the defensive end said. “You can just feel the energy, the vibe around us. Everybody is just really soaking it in and getting ready for the next game.”

The Giants know all the trends and statistics about 0-3 teams making the playoffs. It’s happened just three times since the current postseason format was adopted in 1990, and not since 1998.

To that, they have trotted out their “Dumb & Dumber” memes: So you’re saying there’s a chance!

Asked what makes him believe that the Giants can salvage this season, wide receiver Brandon Marshall said: “The men in this room. Simple as that.”

“It’s a long season, all kinds of things happen,” Marshall said. “Obviously, it’s not the ideal situation right now, but if you’ve made it to this point, making it to the NFL, then you’re battle tested, you have a lot of mental toughness. Because this sport is hard, especially at this level with so much going on and so much on our plates. You have to be mentally tough to be able to sustain and continue to perform.”

Eli Manning maintained his position that any comeback will begin on Sunday in Tampa.

“Our mindset is we have to get this win right here,” he said. “Get our first win and go from there. We have a long football season left and anything is possible, but still the focus is on the next game no matter if we’re 3-0 or 1-2 or whatever.”

When it comes to fixing the Giants, most eyes fall on McAdoo.

“Coach McAdoo is our head coach and he is going to do whatever he can to keep the team together and he’s been doing a tremendous job keeping the team together,” Pierre-Paul said.

His speech on Tuesday, though, was unnecessary.

“Way before the talk you could look in and you can tell the guys that walked in today weren’t very happy with what happened, but they soaked in it,” Pierre-Paul said. “Everybody watched the film already. We had a whole day to watch the film at home and we know what we need to do . . . At the end of the day, we’ve got to get it right here first. So, we are going to get it right here and hopefully go on Sunday and win this game.”