Landon Collins gave a one-word update on his sprained ankle as he walked through the Giants’ locker room on Monday.

“Sore,” he said.

That it is sore enough to keep him out of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals remains to be seen. Interim coach Steve Spagnuolo said the Giants will treat Collins’ injury much the same way they did last week, allowing the third-year player to push himself in practices and attempt to play in the game.

That plan backfired against the Eagles. Collins started but played less than a half before he aggravated the injury and left the game.

Spagnuolo said on Sunday he did not regret the decision to play Collins, but he may be more cautious this week.

“With tweaking it again, I think we better be careful,” Spagnuolo said. “We’ll see.”

Ross gets first interview

Marc Ross, the Giants’ vice president of player evaluation and architect of the college scouting process for 11 years, became the first candidate to interview for the team’s vacant general manager job when he met with team president John Mara on Monday. Former Giants GM Ernie Accorsi, who is consulting with the franchise on the selection process, also took part in the interview.

Others expected to interview before the end of the season include current interim general manager Kevin Abrams and former Panthers GM Dave Gettleman.

Giant steps

S Darian Thompson injured his knee in the loss to the Eagles and had an MRI on Monday, Spagnuolo said. The results were not available when Spagnuolo met with the media but Thompson was seen walking through the locker room without a brace or much of a limp . . . WR Tavarres King is in the concussion protocol after banging his head on a diving effort that resulted in a touchdown on Sunday against the Eagles . . . Spagnuolo publicly absolved OL Ereck Flowers for what looked like a very poor effort on the blocked extra point on Sunday. “It’s always more than one person,” Spagnuolo said. The Eagles blocked a field goal, extra point and punt against the Giants. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, no NFL team had blocked all three types of kicks in a victory since the Vikings, in a 23–22 win at Tampa Bay, in November 1979.