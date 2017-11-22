TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 52° Good Afternoon
Overcast 52° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

Giants’ Landon Collins earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors

Landon Collins #21 of the New York Giants

Landon Collins #21 of the New York Giants celebrates after making a tackle on a run play against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on November 19, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

By Tom Rock  tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Last Wednesday Landon Collins’ play was recognized in a bad way. Some of the snaps from the 49ers game that Ben McAdoo showed the team as examples of not finishing and lacking desire included him.

This Wednesday, he was recognized again. Only in a more positive fashion.

Collins was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the 14-tackles and an interception that he recorded in the overtime win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

“Landon had one of his best outings of the year,” Ben McAdoo said of the more recent — and expected — performance.

It is Collins’ third Player of the Week honor of his career, having won it twice last season.

“We played defense more like we did last year,” Collins said after the win. “With instinct. We didn’t really have to think about anything… All the guys we on the same page, we were consistent. We trusted in every call that the coaches made. We played fast and that was the best feeling.”

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Israel's Zach Borenstein hits an RBI single against Mets sign minor league outfielder Borenstein
Brooklyn Nets head coach and Long Island native Atkinson's love for basketball started early
The Cavaliers' LeBron James controls the ball against Nets know they face a better Cavs unit this time around
Japanese pitcher-outfielder Shohei Ohtani smiles during a press AP: MLB, union, NPB agree on new posting system
From left, Cayleigh Kunnmann of Bay Shore, Alexis LI girls awarded for their football accomplishments
Enes Kanter of the Knicks controls the ball against Kanter turning negative to positive for Knicks