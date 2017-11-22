Last Wednesday Landon Collins’ play was recognized in a bad way. Some of the snaps from the 49ers game that Ben McAdoo showed the team as examples of not finishing and lacking desire included him.

This Wednesday, he was recognized again. Only in a more positive fashion.

Collins was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the 14-tackles and an interception that he recorded in the overtime win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

“Landon had one of his best outings of the year,” Ben McAdoo said of the more recent — and expected — performance.

It is Collins’ third Player of the Week honor of his career, having won it twice last season.

“We played defense more like we did last year,” Collins said after the win. “With instinct. We didn’t really have to think about anything… All the guys we on the same page, we were consistent. We trusted in every call that the coaches made. We played fast and that was the best feeling.”