Giants let it slip away, fall to Eagles

Philadelphia – Cry, Giants, cry.

The door to the NFC East title that had been left ajar for them over the past few days and looked like it would be creaking open even more when the Giants were ahead by 16 points late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Eagles has slammed shut on them thanks to a discouraging, disheartening and virtually disqualifying 25-22 loss at Lincoln Financial Field.

With the score tied at 22, the Giants allowed the Eagles to convert a fourth-and-1 from the New York 41 – Carson Wentz hit Nelson Angholor for a gain of 12 – which set up a game-winning 43-yard field goal by Jake Elliott with 22 seconds remaining.

That it came against a reeling Eagles team with hardly any healthy players in their secondary made the loss sting only slightly less than the big-picture implications. A win would have brought the Giants within two games of first place with five to play. Instead, the loss dropped the Giants to 3-8 on the season, three games behind the first-place tie between the Cowboys and Redskins. The Eagles (5-6) are a game back.

The Giants dominated the first half of the game, but led by just one possession at the break. Saquon Barkley caught a 13-yard touchdown on the opening drive and sprinted for a 51-yard touchdown with 4:06 left in the second quarter to give the Giants a 19-3 lead in a game that looked like it was heading toward a blowout. Instead, the Eagles drove 75 yards for a touchdown on a 15-yard pass to Zach Ertz and converted a two-point run to make it 19-11 with 1:04 left in the quarter. The Giants had an opportunity to extend the lead and were in field goal range when Eli Manning threw an interception at the goal line with five seconds left to squash that prospect.

The Giants’ third-quarter offense looked more like the unit that played in the first half… of the season, not this game. They reverted to a group that could not move the ball. After posting 346 yards on 36 plays in the first two quarters, the Giants ran nine plays for three net yards with one first down in the third.

The Eagles, meanwhile, inched closer with a field goal to make it 19-14. Then, with 10:11 left in the game, Josh Adams scored on a 1-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 22-19 lead (Adams scored on a two-point run).

The Giants tied the score at 22 with 5:49 left on a 29-yard field goal, but they had a great chance to take the lead. After Manning hit Beckham for 19 yards to convert a third-and-8 and then hit Rhett Ellison for 29 yards to get to the 17, the Giants had third-and-4 at the 11. Manning threw to Beckham in the end zone, where it appeared CB Cre’Von LeBlanc tugged Beckham’s jersey twice on the route. The pass went off Beckham’s hands and no flag was thrown.

NOTES & QUOTES: TE Evan Engram injured his hamstring in pregame warmups and did not play … Beckham missed the first offensive drive of the second half while receiving an IV in the locker room at halftime … PR Quadree Henderson left the game with a shoulder injury in the first half.