NFL preseason Week 2: Giants vs. Lions

The Giants take on the Detroit Lions in Week 2 of the NFL preseason on Friday at Ford Field.

Giants running back Wayne Gallman defended by Detroit
Photo Credit: AP / Paul Sancya

Giants running back Wayne Gallman defended by Detroit Lions defensive back Darius Slay falls into the end zone during the first half of a preseason game Friday in Detroit.

Lions running back Ameer Abdullah rushes during the
Photo Credit: AP / Duane Burleson

Lions running back Ameer Abdullah rushes during the first half of a game against the Giants on Friday in Detroit.

Giants tight end Evan Engram stretches for yardage
Photo Credit: AP / Rick Osentoski

Giants tight end Evan Engram stretches for yardage as Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson tackles him during the first half of a preseason game Friday in Detroit.

Giants running back Jonathan Stewart is tackled during
Photo Credit: AP / Paul Sancya

Giants running back Jonathan Stewart is tackled during the first half of a game against the Lions on Friday in Detroit.

Giants quarterback Davis Webb throws during the first
Photo Credit: AP / Paul Sancya

Giants quarterback Davis Webb throws during the first half of a game against the Lions on Friday in Detroit.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the first
Photo Credit: AP / Carlos Osorio

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the first half of a game against the Giants on Friday in Detroit.

Lions quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running
Photo Credit: AP / Carlos Osorio

Lions quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running back Ameer Abdullah during warmups before a preseason game against the Giants on Friday in Detroit.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley, left, meets with
Photo Credit: AP / Paul Sancya

Giants running back Saquon Barkley, left, meets with former Lions running back Barry Sanders before a preseason game on Friday in Detroit.

Giants running back Jonathan Stewart is tackled by
Photo Credit: AP / Carlos Osorio

Giants running back Jonathan Stewart is tackled by Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis during the first half of a game on Friday in Detroit.

