Logan Ryan came to the Giants in September because he needed a job.

He signed a three-year extension with the team on Friday because he’d found a home.

The veteran safety — who despite missing all of the offseason virtual meetings and training camp while lingering in free agency— became an immediate leader for the team both on and off the field, leading to his inking a deal on Friday. It pays him $31 million over the next three years with $20 million guaranteed, according to sources.

"A Christmas morning I’ll never forget," he posted on social media. "I’m here to stay!!"

Ryan, 29, spent most of his career playing cornerback, both outside and in the slot, for the Patriots and Titans. With the Giants he became a safety and has played a versatile role in a defensive system that relies on disguising coverages.

He’s also become the team’s de facto spokesmen, providing perspective to both fellow players and the media from a career that has seen him win two Super Bowls in New England and play in the AFC Championship Game last season for Tennessee.

He now figures to be an important building block for the team coach Joe Judge is building with the Giants.

Ryan knew he was betting on himself when he signed his initial one-year contract with the Giants and the New Jersey native was unsure how long he would play for the team. "We don’t even know the salary cap for next year," he said when asked about his pending free agency earlier this month.

The Giants did not appear to have a need for Ryan in their secondary until rookie second-round pick Xavier McKinney fractured his foot late in training camp. They signed Ryan to a one-year deal for $7.5 million on Aug. 31. While he filled a void for the Giants, he also proved himself to be pretty good at his new position. In 14 games he has three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and one sack. With 83 tackles he is on pace to post the second-most in his career.

Those numbers made him a strong candidate for the NFC Pro Bowl roster. While he led the fan voting at free safety for most of the process and noted how excited he was for that potential honor, this week began with him snubbed from that team. It ended with him embraced by another more important one.