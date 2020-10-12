Tests on Monday confirmed that linebacker Lorenzo Carter ruptured his Achilles tendon early in the game against the Cowboys and he will have season-ending surgery to repair it in the coming days.

"We’re going to miss having a guy like that out there for a lot of different reasons," coach Joe Judge said. "Our thoughts and prayers obviously go out to him for what he’s worked to do, and we appreciate everything he’s done for this team. We look forward to getting him back next year. That being said, as with any move, everyone needs to play better around [him] and make sure we all play as a team."

In this case, the Giants have the luxury of turning not to an unproven youngster as the next man up, but the guy who led them in sacks just last year. Markus Golden, mostly forgotten in the Giants’ defensive plans thus far, figures to be counted on to help replace Carter.

"Obviously, Markus played a lot [Sunday], so he’ll be a key part of what we’re doing," Judge said. "We’ll see how it affects our other personnel. Carter Coughlin and Cam Brown are guys who have been at the games for us and play the outside linebacker position. They’re obviously a factor in what we’re doing. But it’s really no different than any other position on any week in terms of we’re going to find the best combinations we can put together."

Notes & quotes: Not all of the Giants’ injury news was as dire as Carter’s diagnosis. Judge said WR Sterling Shepard, who has missed three games on injured reserve, will test out his injured toe this week and might return to practice to begin his 21-day window to come off injured reserve. And LB Oshane Ximines, who was placed on IR late last week with a shoulder injury, seems to have a good chance to return once he is eligible to come off the designation later this month. LB David Mayo (knee) began practicing while on injured reserve last week and has about two more weeks to be added to the active roster.