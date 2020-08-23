One of the reasons the Giants have been unable to produce a game-affecting pass rush throughout the last few seasons is their lack of a homegrown player who can do it. For a span that stretched over several decades they were able to form a continuous chain from Lawrence Taylor to Michael Strahan to Osi Umenyiora to Jason Pierre-Paul – plus others as well – when it came to finding edge rushers in the draft.

That comforting pattern has seemingly stopped. In recent years the Giants have been more likely to import a linebacker or defensive end who hassles quarterbacks rather than selecting one of their own. This offseason they added two of them – bringing back Markus Golden and adding Kyler Fackrell – in the hopes of sparking an increase in sacks.

But there may still be time for the Giants to return to the process of developing young players for that role, though. They have two in particular they’d like to see make the jump from potential-laden youngsters to impact-making players in Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines.

Neither has yet to grow into the hype with which they were drafted. The charge for this new coaching staff is to see if they can.

“It’s easy to see that both of them have a lot of talent, a lot of raw physical skills that they’ve been able to hone,” outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema said. “Hopefully the results will start to show up on Sundays the way that they envision them and the way we envision them … and hopefully everyone on the outside world as well.”

That production has been slow to show up. Carter, in his third NFL season, has 8.5 career sacks. Ximines, coming into his second season, had 4.5 as a rookie.

“It was really just refining my game, working hands, working power, and working the angles really,” Carter said of the work he focused on in the offseason. “A lot of times, it comes down to what types of angles you have. That’s one thing I saw a lot last year and then the coaches pointed it out to me when we got into the lab this year.”

Ximines, who made the jump from Old Dominion to the NFL last year, said he saw himself develop as his rookie year went on.

“After playing a full season I know what to expect,” he said. “It’s good going into Year Two. You feel a lot more comfortable.”

The Giants will feel more comfortable about these two players when they can consistently get to the quarterback.

To do that, each has to take his own path.

“The run game is kind of a universal thing,” Bielema said. “How do we play, what do we do, how do we do certain things. But the pass game, in particular pass rush, is very unique to each player. You can’t teach a player who maybe doesn’t feel comfortable with a club rip or a grab and go or a stab and jab or whatever it is. Some guys just feel better in different roles. As a pass rusher, if you don’t have confidence before the ball is snapped, you’re not going to play well at all.”

One thing Bielema says he does want all of his players to have is what he calls “OLB DNA.”

“DNA is something that is in you, that describes who you are, and you are given it at birth,” he said. “As an outside linebacker group, we try to do things to establish who we are to the outside world … If I have a group of guys that maintain those things, we have a chance to be successful.”

The Giants will likely find out this season whether Carter and Ximines have that inside them.

If they do, they could be the next branches on the Giants' pass-rushing family tree.