In one of the most embarrassing home losses in recent memory, the Giants were steamrolled by the Rams, 51-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

The banged-up, shorthanded, already deflated Giants were not expected to beat one of the NFL’s top offenses. But there was hope that they could at least put forth a good showing to start the unofficial second half of their season coming off the bye week. Instead, the game slipped away from them as quickly as the ball slipped away from Eli Manning, who coughed up a fumble on the first possession that led to the Rams’ first touchdown.

The 51 points allowed were the most in a home game since 1964, and the most ever allowed by the Giants at MetLife Stadium. The beatdown dropped their record to 1-7, their worst mark through the first eight games of a season since 1980. The Giants are still winless at home, also the first time they have started 0-4 at home since 1980.

That the Rams were able to skewer the Giants defense the way they did with so many big gains was the story of their success. The most disheartening one for the Giants came in the middle of the second quarter. The Giants were still in the game, trailing 10-7, and had the Rams pinned back on a third-and-33 from their own 48. The Rams threw a quick wide receiver screen to Robert Woods, who dashed through the middle of the defense for a 52-yard touchdown catch-and-run.

The Giants offense followed that with a three-and-out, and two plays later Jared Goff hit Sammy Watkins on a 67-yard touchdown to make it 24-7.

The quick-strike Rams scored touchdowns on six drives through the first three quarters, none of them taking more than 3:35. Goff left the game in the fourth quarter having thrown for 311 yards and four TDs.

Manning completed 20 of 36 passes for 220 yards, two touchdowns and an interception to go with his fumble. He was relieved by Geno Smith in the final minutes of the game.