The Giants are coming off the open week on their schedule, which usually means a chance to get injured players back on the field for the stretch run.

But when they released their injury report on Friday, there were six players listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Rams: linebackers Jonathan Casillas and B.J. Goodson, defensive ends Olivier Vernon and Kerry Wynn, offensive lineman Justin Pugh and center Weston Richburg.

On top of all that, cornerback Janoris Jenkins is under suspension and will not play.

Asked about the carnage on Friday morning, coach Ben McAdoo said what he usually says: “We’ll have 46 [dressed].”

Casillas, who has a neck injury, had hoped to play, but McAdoo said he is not ready.

“We’ll take a look at him again next week; it feels like he’s making progress,” McAdoo said. “He was out in practice this week in a limited role.” McAdoo said the hope is that Casillas will return to contact drills next week.

Pugh, who has a back injury, is a key figure on the offensive line. Asked about Bobby Hart getting the nod at right tackle, McAdoo said, “Bobby had a good week of practice. He had a productive day [Thursday] in pads. Expect him to play his best game as a pro this week.”

Cornerback Donte Deayon hurt his ankle in practice on Thursday and is listed as questionable. If he cannot go, the team will be in dire straits at the position.

McAdoo said the team’s safeties train to fill in as slot cornerbacks. “It’s not ideal, but it’s an option,” he said.

Most teams get healthier during their bye week. The Giants, not so much.

“We’re going to play with the players who are available,” McAdoo said. “We can’t control who’s not available.”