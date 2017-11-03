This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 68° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 68° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

Giants have key players out for Sunday’s game against the Rams

Jonathan Casillas, who has a neck injury, had hoped to play Sunday.

Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) sacks Cowboys

Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) sacks Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in a game earlier this season. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington

By Neil Best  neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Giants are coming off the open week on their schedule, which usually means a chance to get injured players back on the field for the stretch run.

But when they released their injury report on Friday, there were six players listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Rams: linebackers Jonathan Casillas and B.J. Goodson, defensive ends Olivier Vernon and Kerry Wynn, offensive lineman Justin Pugh and center Weston Richburg.

On top of all that, cornerback Janoris Jenkins is under suspension and will not play.

Asked about the carnage on Friday morning, coach Ben McAdoo said what he usually says: “We’ll have 46 [dressed].”

Casillas, who has a neck injury, had hoped to play, but McAdoo said he is not ready.

“We’ll take a look at him again next week; it feels like he’s making progress,” McAdoo said. “He was out in practice this week in a limited role.” McAdoo said the hope is that Casillas will return to contact drills next week.

Pugh, who has a back injury, is a key figure on the offensive line. Asked about Bobby Hart getting the nod at right tackle, McAdoo said, “Bobby had a good week of practice. He had a productive day [Thursday] in pads. Expect him to play his best game as a pro this week.”

Cornerback Donte Deayon hurt his ankle in practice on Thursday and is listed as questionable. If he cannot go, the team will be in dire straits at the position.

McAdoo said the team’s safeties train to fill in as slot cornerbacks. “It’s not ideal, but it’s an option,” he said.

Most teams get healthier during their bye week. The Giants, not so much.

“We’re going to play with the players who are available,” McAdoo said. “We can’t control who’s not available.”

Newsday

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Leonard Williams #92 and Steve McLendon #99 of Gang Green comes up with all the right answers
New York Jets running back Matt Forte looks Forte full of praise for coordinator this time
Jordan Jenkins of the Jets celebrates his sack against the Forte, attacking defense key Jets’ win over Bills
Josh McCown of the Jets celebrates his first-quarter Glauber: Jets show up in big way, finish Bills
Stony Brook defensive back Travon Reid-Segure intercepts a Stony Brook looks to continue winning ways
Jets running back Matt Forte looks for a Forte gets more carries early for Jets against Bills