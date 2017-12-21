The first general manager candidate from outside the Giants family tree interviewed for the position on Thursday. Louis Riddick, an analyst for ESPN since 2013, spent 13 years in the front offices of the Redskins and Eagles before his broadcasting career. He served as director of pro personnel for both of those teams.

Riddick, 48, is the third candidate to interview. He follows current Giants vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross and former Panthers GM Dave Gettleman, both of whom interviewed this week. Gettleman spent 15 years with the Giants before Carolina. As with the previous interviews, Riddick met with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch along with Ernie Accorsi, who is consulting the Giants in their search.

Riddick is also the first candidate for the job who played in the NFL. He was a ninth-round choice of the 49ers in 1991 and played safety for the Falcons, Browns and Raiders. He also played in the Arena Football League.

Gallman goes

Wayne Gallman doesn’t always make the right decisions on the field. But that doesn’t always matter.

“Once he has the ball in his hands, you see just a great read then explosive cut and you get excited,” offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan said. “And then other times you’re thinking: ‘Oh, what’s he doing? No! No! Yes! Go! Go!’ So, he ends up doing some good things.”

It’s led to an increased role in the offense for the rookie running back. He’s had 20 of his 86 carries and 13 of his 28 receptions on the season in the past two games.

“Wayne is a guy that is explosive with the ball in his hands whether he’s catching it or whether he’s running it,” Sullivan said. “A lot of upside with the young man. Happy he’s here for sure.”

Giant steps

Special teams coordinator Tom Quinn spoke for the first time since the Eagles game in which the Giants had an extra point, field goal and punt blocked. “It’s awful, it’s awful,” he said. “I feel awful . . . I thought the offense, defense played their butts off and we didn’t come through.” . . . S Landon Collins (ankle), WR Tavarres King (concussion), LB B.J. Goodson (ankle) and DE Jason Pierre-Paul (finger) did not practice on Thursday, all missing a second day in a row. T Ereck Flowers (groin) and DE Olivier Vernon (soreness) were added to the injury report as limited participants.