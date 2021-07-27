Sure Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard will be playing for the Giants this season, but they’ll also be helping out another team, too.

The Avengers.

That’s because they and several other players – including Leonard Wiliams, Logan Ryan and Blake Martinez – will appear in a comic book alongside the inky icons this fall, part of a collaboration between the Giants and Marvel Entertainment. The comic book will be released during the Oct. 24 game against the Panthers, a contest that will also see other Marvel tie-ins throughout MetLife Stadium.



The first 30,000 fans who enter MetLife Stadium plaza gates for the Panthers game will receive an exclusive collectible print copy of the comic book, while a digital version will also be available for fans to view on Marvel.com. An exclusive Giants-themed Marvel poster will also be available for season ticket holders later in August.

Only @Saquon could have himself turned into a comic book hero and not have the drawing do justice to the size of his legs. pic.twitter.com/7nlJJWyLEW — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) Jul 208, 2021

Throughout the season, the Giants also will host Marvel-themed virtual events such as super hero drawing tutorials, a chance to meet the minds behind Marvel Comics, and more.

"The overlap between sports and entertainment continues to grow, and this collaboration with the Giants will result in some of our most integrated work yet with the NFL and Marvel’s iconic heroes," said Mike Pasciullo, Vice President, Marketing and Communications at Marvel Entertainment. "We look forward to seeing the Giants come to life in the pages of our comics, and we are excited to share Marvel’s storytelling with Giants fans everywhere."