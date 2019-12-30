Matt Rhule is one of the hottest names in this cycle of head coaching candidates. Giants safety Sean Chandler understands why.

Chandler played under Rhule at Temple, a perennial bottom-dweller of a program that was turned into a contender under his guidance, before Rhule left to do roughly the same at Baylor.

“He makes you want to play for him because you know he’ll back you up each and every day,” Chandler said of Rhule. “Coach Rhule, he’s definitely a lion at heart so I feel like he’ll [succeed] wherever he goes.”

That wherever may well wind up being with the Giants. Rhule does have a past with the organization, having worked as an assistant offensive line coach under Tom Coughlin. For an organization that typically shies away from bringing in total outsiders as head coaches, that might be enough to sway the Giants, who typically avoid hiring from college ranks.

Rhule would also seem to check a lot of boxes in the Giants’ early list of characteristics they are looking for in their next head coach, chief among them being a leader. Steve Tisch said he wants a head coach with “a strong point of view.”

There is a big jump from college to the NFL, but Chandler said he believes Rhule would be able to make it.

“I feel like he would be great,” Chandler said. “He’s a good coach, he’s able to connect with all his players, and I feel like he’ll [succeed] in this league.”