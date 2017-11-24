Playing on a Thursday night is a pain. It’s a short week, hardly anyone is physically ready to perform, and the mental demands are heightened. Hardly anyone who plays or coaches in the NFL likes doing it.

Having a weekend off after playing on a Thursday, though, is something most can admit they enjoy. The Giants will get that scheduling reward this weekend after losing to Washington, 20-10. They aren’t due back at the team facility until Tuesday.

“I think you do have to spend the next couple of days and let the body rest and recover and get away from it and spend time with the family and just get rejuvenated for these last five games,” Eli Manning said.

This particular hiatus happens to occur over a holiday weekend, which sweetens the deal.

“I know some guys might be seeing family or doing something like that,” linebacker Devon Kennard said Friday. “I’m having Thanksgiving today, actually, so that’s where I’m headed.”

Of course the last time the Giants were given shore leave, it didn’t work out very well. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins blew off the Monday practice after the Giants’ bye late last month and was suspended for one game because of it. That and the prospect of a weekend filled with leftover turkey and pie are why Ben McAdoo sent the players off with a specific message.

“Come back on time with your weight right,” McAdoo said. “That’s a good start.”

Grant, Deayon are done

The Giants lost two young players for the rest of the season with injuries Thursday night. LB Curtis Grant was carted off the field with a right knee injury and McAdoo said it looks like he won’t return inside the five more weeks that the season will last and CB Donte Deayon fractured his forearm in the second half of the game. “He can’t play through that,” McAdoo said.

Both should land on injured reserve by the time the Giants return from their short break.

Giant steps

McAdoo said there has been no change in the condition of WR Sterling Shepard, who missed a second straight game with a migraine . . . McAdoo stood by his call to sit CB Eli Apple on Thursday. “He hasn’t played football in a while and that’s why I chose to make the decision I made,” McAdoo said. Apple missed two practices last week for personal reasons. He was with the team during preparations for Washington but the Giants did not have any full-speed practices during the short week. “He didn’t get any speed work this week, that’s why I chose not to dress him.”