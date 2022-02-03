The Giants may not have one of the league’s top quarterbacks, but they are surrounding the one they do have with those who have helped some of the highest-tiered players at the position thrive.

The latest addition to that coaching conglomerate should be Mike Kafka, who has served as Patrick Mahomes’ position coach with Kansas City since 2018 and in the last two seasons also served as the team’s passing game coordinator. Kafka is expected to be named offensive coordinator for the Giants, a source confirmed to Newsday. NFL Network was first to report the anticipated hiring.

Kafka will join a staff that also includes Josh Allen’s former offensive coordinator from Buffalo in new Giants head coach Brian Daboll as well as Shea Tierney, who was the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Bills but will be Jones’ position coach with the Giants.

Last year, the Giants spent the offseason trying to surround Daniel Jones with playmakers. This year they want to surround him with player-makers.

It’s all part of the Giants’ determination to get as clear a picture of Jones as they can in this upcoming season before determining his future with them. The Giants are unlikely to use their fifth-year option on Jones, which would lock in him with a guaranteed salary of about $22 million for the 2023 season. They have until this May to make that determination, giving the new regime no time with Jones actually on the field before they have to make that call. The more likely scenario is that Jones goes into the final year of his rookie deal in the 2022 season trying to prove he can be the franchise quarterback the Giants thought they were drafting. If he succeeds, the Giants would then franchise tag him for 2023 at about $30 million. If he fails, he won’t be back and the Giants will, as co-owner John Mara said last week, move on to "Plan B" at the position.

Kafka was an NFL quarterback himself, bouncing around the league from 2010-15 and appearing in just four games with the Eagles in 2011. He threw two interceptions and no touchdowns, completing 11 of 16 career passes. After his playing days ended, though, the Northwestern product returned to his alma mater as a graduate assistant before taking a job as an offensive quality control coach for Kansas City in 2017.

Kafka has never been an offensive play-caller in the NFL, which may be something he is asked to do with the Giants. Daboll, who called the plays in Buffalo, said he would wait to determine who held that responsibility while general manager Joe Schoen said he would prefer that the coordinator do that while the head coach focused on the big picture during games.

Kafka’s hiring would complete the three most important roles on the coaching staff. The Giants have already decided to retain special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey and figure to bring back Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator. Graham was a finalist for the Vikings’ head coach job that is now reportedly going to Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell once the Super Bowl is over.

Kafka beat out Texans passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton and Browns passing game coordinator Chad O’Shea, both of whom interviewed for the job. Kafka is expected to have the authority to hire the rest of his position coaches – wide receivers, tight ends and running backs are the only ones that remain open –as Daboll is a believer in giving that power to his coordinators.