Scenes from Giants minicamp June 12-14, 2018, at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J.

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during minicamp on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J.

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during minicamp on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J.

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard during minicamp on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning during minicamp on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning during minicamp on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning during minicamp on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J.

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard during minicamp on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning during minicamp on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J.

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. during minicamp on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J.

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during minicamp on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur during minicamp on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J.

Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon leaves the field after minicamp on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur speaks with the media after minicamp on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur during minicamp on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J.

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard during minicamp on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning during minicamp on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning during minicamp on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J.

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard during minicamp on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J.