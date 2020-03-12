While the world of in-season sports comes face to face with a grinding halt due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Giants continue to go about their offseason business … for now.

That includes coaches and scouts attending college Pro Days, visiting with draft prospects and preparing for the start of free agency. They even agreed to a two-year deal with fullback Eli Penny, who was slated to become a restricted free agent next week.

“This is a fluid situation for all of us,” the Giants said in a statement. “At this point, we have not altered any of our plans. We have been and continue to follow the CDC guidelines designed to limit the spread of the virus.”

Some NFL teams have scaled back their commercial travel plans for coaches and scouts, but many, like the Giants, have not altered their plans.

Unlike basketball, baseball and hockey, where decisions need to be made quickly in terms of crowds and the impact on players, the NFL has the benefit of being in its offseason and mostly functioning behind closed doors. And while the logistics of large-scale events such as the NFL Draft in April and even the league’s annual meetings scheduled for the end of this month may be altered in the coming days and weeks, the actual processes of selecting players and voting on rules changes can certainly be handled without the circuses that typically envelope them.

The show may not go on, but the business of football so far continues to move along,